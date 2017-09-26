North Korea worries hit Asia, Europe markets as safe havens climb

HONG KONG: Asian and European markets mostly sank while safe-haven assets rallied on Tuesday (Sep 26) as US-North Korea tensions flared up again after Pyongyang accused Donald Trump of declaring war on the country and warned it could shoot down US bombers.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho's comments came at the United Nations in response to Trump's warning on Twitter at the weekend that North Korea "won't be around much longer" if it continues its threats.

Ri said the regime of Kim Jong-Un had "every right to take counter-measures, including the right to shoot down US strategic bombers even when they are not yet inside the airspace border of our country".

The comments - described by the White House as "absurd" - are the latest in a war of words between the two sides following the North's recent nuclear test and missile launches.

While most analysts do not expect a nuclear conflict, China and Russia have been among the countries to express alarm.

"This does represent a significant escalation in rhetoric and raises the risk of a tactical misstep," Tapas Strickland, a Sydney-based economist at National Australia Bank, told Bloomberg News.

And the concerns are being felt on financial markets, with safe-haven investments rising. Gold was up more than one percent at US$1,310, while the Japanese yen recovered recent losses against the dollar.

EURO STRUGGLES



Tokyo's Nikkei index ended 0.3 per cent lower, while Seoul shed 0.3 per cent. Sydney, Singapore and Taipei were also in the red. However, Shanghai and Hong Kong both eked out minor gains on bargain-buying.

In early European trade London fell 0.2 per cent and Paris lost 0.1 per cent while Frankfurt retreated 0.3 per cent.

On currency markets the dollar struggled to recover from its New York losses and was sitting around ¥111.50, well off the levels around ¥112.50 seen in Tokyo earlier Monday. Adding to the greenback's weakness were conflicting comments from top Federal Reserve officials over the timing of the bank's next interest rate rise.

The euro was also on the back foot after European Central Bank boss Mario Draghi aired concerns about its recent strength and hinted that policymakers could keep monetary stimulus for some time as the eurozone economy recovers.

The unit was at US$1.1820, having topped US$1.20 on Friday.

And while German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term as leader of Europe's biggest economy, her declining share of the vote and the need to build a coalition government have left investors uneasy.

However, energy firms were mostly higher. Oil prices surged Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to block key crude exports from Iraq's Kurdish region, which is holding an independence referendum.

Brent jumped nearly four percent to its highest level since July 2015, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate piled on three percent. However, the two contracts were both down Tuesday.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said prices were also supported by signs that a push by OPEC and other key producers aimed at cutting output was bearing fruit.

"Oil markets have a better tone at the moment as the notion that the OPEC/non-OPEC production deal is gaining traction and the market is rebalancing," he added.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Seoul - Kospi: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 2,374.32 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 20,330.19 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 per cent at 27,513.01 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 per cent at 3,343.58 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,290.22

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1820 from US$1.1846 at 2100 GMT

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥111.58 from ¥111.68

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3480 from US$1.3465

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 20 cents at US$52.02 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 30 cents at US$58.72

New York - DOW: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 22,296.09 (close)