Northrop Grumman nears deal to purchase Orbital: source

NEW YORK: Northrop Grumman Corp neared an agreement to buy Orbital ATK Inc in a transaction that could be announced as soon as Monday, according to a person familiar with the transaction.

The source requested anonymity because the deal has not been disclosed publicly.

Northrop Grumman declined to comment and Orbital did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the deal earlier on Sunday.

Northrop is valued at US$46.5 billion, while Orbital is valued at US$6.3 billion. The acquisition price could not be immediately determined, but could exceed US$7.5 billion if a typical premium was attached to it, Wall Street Journal said.

The potential transaction comes as rising tensions with North Korea have put additional attention on defense systems.

The Air Force had asked the defense industry last summer for proposals to replace the aging nuclear cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missile system as the military moved ahead with a costly modernization of its aging atomic weapons systems.

In August, Northrop received a US$328 million contract to continue work on the replacement of the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system from the U.S. Air Force.

The deal will give Northrop more than US$4.4 billion in annual revenue according to Orbital's 2016 financials. Orbital ATK has contracts with NASA as well as the U.S. Army.

Northrop has not done a large strategic deal in many years. In 2011 Northrop spun off its Huntington Ingalls Industries shipbuilding business to shareholders. Prior to that it sold its government services business, TASC, in 2009.

Previous large acquisitions include TRW Inc, for about US$7.8 billion in 2002.

So far this year Orbital's stock has increased 25 percent.

The potential deal follows aerospace supplier United Technologies Corp US$30 billion agreement earlier this month to buy avionics and interiors maker Rockwell Collins Inc . When completed, that transaction would be the largest in aerospace history.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)