Norwegian Air expects to receive Boeing MAX jetliners June 29

OSLO: Norwegian Air Shuttle expects to take delivery of its first two 737 MAX jetliners from Boeing on June 29, and plans to exercise further options for the aircraft to boost its fleet renewal, the budget carrier told Reuters on Thursday.

Boeing earlier this month said it had delayed delivery of Norwegian's first MAX to resolve a technical issue.

"We have previously said late June, but we have now received a date from Boeing, which is June 29," a Norwegian Air spokeswoman said of the plane, the latest version of the U.S. aircraft maker's best-selling model.

The carrier on Wednesday announced orders for two more of the MAX aircraft, taking Norwegian's total orders for the plane to 110. It also has options to buy a further 90.

"Our strategy is to switch out our aircraft before they get too old, so fleet renewal will be a priority for us going forward," the spokeswoman said.

"All of our options make this process easier. We are a major Boeing customer so they have to give us priority and we will be exercising more options."

