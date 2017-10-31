NTU, SMI launch S$15m research centre to develop sustainable maritime solutions

SINGAPORE: The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) on Tuesday (Oct 31) launched a S$15 million research centre aimed at developing sustainable solutions for the maritime industry.



In a joint press release, the institutes said the Maritime Energy and Sustainable Development (MESD) Centre of Excellence will focus on port and shipping applications in three key areas: Energy management, emissions management and sustainable maritime operations.



It will, for example, work on joint projects to develop innovations to reduce harmful ship emissions and help shipping companies comply with anticipated changes in international maritime regulations.



When it begins operations by the end of the year, the centre will work closely with companies to ensure the research and technologies meet industry requirements, they added.



The MESD Centre will be jointly funded by NTU and SMI, who will contribute S$4 million and up to S$10 million respectively. A further S$1 million will come from NTU's industry partners.



MESD is the first maritime research centre supported by SMI "as part of its efforts to deepen research capabilities while developing a long-term pool of quality maritime researchers in Singapore".



SMI executive director Toh Ah Cheong said: "As we develop our Next Generation Port in Tuas, it opens up new opportunities for us to explore cleaner and alternative energy sources for use in our port and activities around the port."



"One of the key thrusts for Tuas Port is to achieve higher levels of environmental sustainability covering the port, its equipment, mobility and supporting activities such as logistics and warehousing," Mr Toh added.



The MESD governing board will be chaired by NTU's Professor Lam Khin Yong and include members from key stakeholders like Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, SMI and industry partners.



The centre will be led by NTU Associate Professor Jasmine Lam, as well as her co-leads Professor Chan Siew Hwa and Mr Koh Eng Kiong.

