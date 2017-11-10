Nvidia Corp reports 54.6 percent rise in quarterly profit

Business

Nvidia Corp reported a 54.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its graphics chips used in gaming devices, data centers, autonomous vehicles and also by cryptocurrency miners.

A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC1C8FF654B0

Net income rose to US$838 million, or US$1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from US$542 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$2.64 billion from US$2 billion.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

