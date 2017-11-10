Nvidia Corp reports 54.6 percent rise in quarterly profit

Nvidia Corp reported a 54.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its graphics chips used in gaming devices, data centers, autonomous vehicles and also by cryptocurrency miners.

Net income rose to US$838 million, or US$1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from US$542 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$2.64 billion from US$2 billion.

