Oil barrels higher, but equities can't gain traction

LONDON: Oil prices rebounded higher on Thursday (Jun 22), coming off 10-month lows, but equities failed to gain much traction.

While prices of the major oil contracts gained more than 1.5 per cent in trading, European stocks posted only minor gains.

Frankfurt and Paris each ended with gains of 0.2 per cent, boosted by the best European consumer confidence figures since the financial crisis. London's FTSE 100 meanwhile ended down 0.1 per cent.

Market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets blamed oil prices, which, even with the rebound on Thursday, have continued their downward spiral.

"The turbulence in the energy market is weighing on investor sentiment," he said. "Oil has dropped a substantial amount since March and dealers are worried it could diminish inflation and growth prospects," he added.

Low oil prices are a boon for consumers and generally support economic growth.

However low inflation can ultimately lead to deflation, or a prolonged period of falling prices, causing consumers to hold off on purchases in the hopes that the cost of goods will drop even further.

"While oil remains relatively low, it will chip away at investor confidence," Madden said.

Oil has been in the doldrums on stubborn concerns over a vast supply glut, casting a dark shadow over the energy sector.

While oil prices rose Thursday on news of falling US inventories, this followed heavy declines caused by the market staying awash in crude and they remain down nearly a fifth from peaks two months ago despite OPEC and Russia agreeing to extend production cuts.

New York crude touched a 10-month low of US$42.05 a barrel on Wednesday.

London Brent oil meanwhile hit US$44.35, a trough last seen in November.

"Overall, the market remains fixated on what happens with oil," Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at trading firm IG, said.

Wall Street stocks opened higher, with the Dow up 0.03 per cent.

"US equities are managing minor gains in early-morning action as crude oil prices appear to be stabilising, but are still in recently-reached bear market territory," said analysts at brokerage firm Charles Schwab.

Shares in American Airlines rose 1.2 per cent on news that Qatar Airways is seeking to buy about a 10 per cent stake in the US carrier. The action comes as Qatar feels the pinch from a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia and other neighbouring countries.

In Asia, shares in Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata suffered another crushing collapse, plummeting more than 50 per cent on fears the company at the centre of the auto industry's biggest-ever safety recall is headed for bankruptcy.

The Tokyo-based car parts giant, facing lawsuits and huge recall-related costs over a bag defect linked to at least 16 deaths globally, has suffered a share-price plunge for four straight days.

It is now worth less than a quarter of its value from just a week ago when a report by Japan's leading Nikkei business daily said it would seek bankruptcy protection and sell its assets to a US company.

Key figures around 1530 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 7,439.29 points (close)

Paris - CAC 40: 0.2 per cent at 5,281.93 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 per cent at 12,794.00 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: 0.1 per cent at 3,557.52

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 per cent at 21,453.53

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 20,110.51 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 25,674.53 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 3,147.45 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1153 from US$1.1168 at 2100 GMT on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2666 from US$1.2671

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.41 yen from 111.37 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 87 cents at US$45.69 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 65 cents at US$43.18