Opel CEO Neumann resigns, CFO Lohscheller to succeed

Business

Opel CEO Neumann resigns, CFO Lohscheller to succeed

The chief executive of General Motors' European Opel division, Karl-Thomas Neumann, has resigned, the carmaker said.

FILE PHOTO: Karl-Thomas Neumann, chief executive of Adam Opel AG, gives a speech during a ceremony as the 3rd million car produced at the Opel plant is presented in Eisenach, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN: The chief executive of General Motors' European Opel division, Karl-Thomas Neumann, has resigned, the carmaker said.

Opel's supervisory board has appointed finance chief Michael Lohscheller as Neumann's successor, Opel said on Monday.

Neumann will stay as member of Opel's management board until the closing of PSA Peugeot Citroen's purchase of the GM division, the CEO said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Source: Reuters