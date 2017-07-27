P&G sees higher sales in fiscal 2018; earnings up

NEW YORK: Procter & Gamble said on Thursday (Jul 27) it saw a jump in quarterly profits and forecast higher sales in its next fiscal year as it sought to beat back a challenge by activist investor Nelson Peltz.

The consumer products giant, with products like Old Spice deodorant and Charmin toilet paper, said fiscal fourth quarter profit jumped to US$2.2 billion, up 13.5 per cent compared to the same three months of the prior year.

But sales were essentially flat compared with the same period of 2016 at US$16.1 billion.

The company's share price rose in pre-market trading following the results, which bested analyst expectations.

Sales of skin care and fabric care products were strong points, while net sales fell in grooming due to lower pricing of shaving gear in the United States. Competitive pressures also weighed on toothpaste and baby care.

Chief financial officer Jon Moeller said the company met its target at the outset of the fiscal year to achieve two percent sales growth, excluding the effect of currency swings and divestitures and exceeded other key benchmarks.

The company also returned US$22 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

"To summarize 2017, we delivered or over-delivered each of our objectives in a very challenging year and made significant progress on key priorities," Moeller told reporters in a conference call.

P&G has been under pressure following a campaign by Peltz of Trian Fund Management, who earlier this month announced he would seek a seat on the board of directors and push the company to implement deeper spending cuts.

Trian complained again Thursday that P&G's return to shareholders has lagged most of its peers.

"Trian believes P&G needs to address the root causes of this consistent underperformance, including deteriorating market share across most of its categories and excessive cost and bureaucracy," Trian said in a news release.

"Trian believes P&G can once again be a best-in-class performer but it must take decisive action that goes above and beyond what it has previously announced, including committing to significantly changing its overly complex organisational structure and slow moving and insular culture."

P&G chief executive David Taylor rebuffed the criticism, saying he is confident in the company's strategy to ignite growth.

"Achieving our objectives will not only require continued focus as an organisation, but also that we prevent anything from derailing the work that is delivering improvement," Taylor said in a news release. "We, as a management team and Board, are confident we have the right plan in place."

P&G projected net sales growth of about three per cent for fiscal 2018, as well as core earnings per share growth of five to seven per cent.

Moeller said P&G no longer faces the currency headwinds of the last few years now that the dollar has pulled back.

P&G shares rose 2.4 per cent to US$91.40 in pre-market trading.