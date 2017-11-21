Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin race to host banking body after Brexit, sources says

BRUSSELS: Paris, Frankfurt and Dublin went into a second-round vote on Monday as the European Union picks a host city for the European Banking Authority once Britain leaves the EU, three diplomatic sources said.

Eight EU cities were in the running to get the EBA, meaning Brussels, Prague, Luxembourg, Vienna and Warsaw were no longer in the game.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Peter Mausgahen, Alastair Macdonald, editing by Larry King)