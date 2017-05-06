Paul Singer's Elliott Management raises US$5 billion in 24 hrs: letter

Paul Singer's hedge fund firm Elliott Management Corp raised US$5 billion in about 24 hours this week citing a major potential opportunity when "investor confidence is impaired," according to letters sent to investors that were seen by Reuters.

NEW YORK: Paul Singer's hedge fund firm Elliott Management Corp raised US$5 billion in about 24 hours this week citing a major potential opportunity when "investor confidence is impaired," according to letters sent to investors that were seen by Reuters.

Singer said in an email to investors on Wednesday announcing the offering of up to US$5 billion that the funds would be used toward the "possibly large opportunity set that could emerge when investor confidence is impaired, recent correlations and assumptions don’t work, and prices are changing rapidly."

In a note sent out to clients on Friday, and seen by Reuters, Elliott said that US$5 billion had been raised as of Thursday.

Elliott manages US$32.8 billion. That does not include the fresh US$5 billion, which is set up to be drawn from investors at a later date.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Leslie Adler)

