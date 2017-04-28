PayPal's profit, revenue beat on higher processing volumes

Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by an increase in payment processing volumes and customer additions.

The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, California May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo
The company, which also raised its full-year profit forecast to US$1.28-US$1.33 per share from US$1.26-US$1.31, said its board authorized a US$5 billion share buyback program.

PayPal's shares jumped nearly 7 percent to US$47.45 in after-hours trading.

The San Jose, California-based company has been expanding partnerships and acquiring new services to gain advantage over rivals in a highly competitive digital payments market.

PayPal struck a deal with Alphabet Inc's Google last week in a move to bring its payment wallet to brick-and-mortar stores.

Consumers will be able to use their PayPal accounts with Google's mobile payments platform Android Pay at retailers such as WalGreens Boots and Dunkin' Donuts .

PayPal, which spun off from e-commerce firm eBay Inc in 2015, also agreed to buy Canadian bill payment processor TIO Networks Corp for about US$233 million in February.

The company's net income rose to US$384 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$365 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, PayPal earned 44 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 41 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to US$2.98 billion from US$2.54 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.94 billion.

PayPal's total payments volume jumped 22.5 percent to US$99.33 billion, beating research firm FactSet StreetAccount's estimate of US$99.20 billion.

Active customer accounts rose 10.3 percent to 203 million.

PayPal's mobile payments volume rose 51 percent to about US$32 billion in the quarter. Payment volumes at Venmo, a mobile peer-to-peer payment platform popular with younger customers, more than doubled to US$6.8 billion in the first quarter.

Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had risen 12.5 percent since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Source: Reuters