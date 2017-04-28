PayPal's profit, revenue beat on higher processing volumes

Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by an increase in payment processing volumes and customer additions.

The company, which also raised its full-year profit forecast to US$1.28-US$1.33 per share from US$1.26-US$1.31, said its board authorized a US$5 billion share buyback program.

PayPal's shares jumped nearly 7 percent to US$47.45 in after-hours trading.

The San Jose, California-based company has been expanding partnerships and acquiring new services to gain advantage over rivals in a highly competitive digital payments market.

PayPal struck a deal with Alphabet Inc's Google last week in a move to bring its payment wallet to brick-and-mortar stores.

Consumers will be able to use their PayPal accounts with Google's mobile payments platform Android Pay at retailers such as WalGreens Boots and Dunkin' Donuts .

PayPal, which spun off from e-commerce firm eBay Inc in 2015, also agreed to buy Canadian bill payment processor TIO Networks Corp for about US$233 million in February.

The company's net income rose to US$384 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$365 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, PayPal earned 44 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 41 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to US$2.98 billion from US$2.54 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.94 billion.

PayPal's total payments volume jumped 22.5 percent to US$99.33 billion, beating research firm FactSet StreetAccount's estimate of US$99.20 billion.

Active customer accounts rose 10.3 percent to 203 million.

PayPal's mobile payments volume rose 51 percent to about US$32 billion in the quarter. Payment volumes at Venmo, a mobile peer-to-peer payment platform popular with younger customers, more than doubled to US$6.8 billion in the first quarter.

Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had risen 12.5 percent since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)