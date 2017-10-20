Paypal third-quarter profit rises 17.6 percent

Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher ecommerce spending.

The company's net income rose to US$380 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$323 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$3.24 billion from US$2.67 billion.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)