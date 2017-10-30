Pearlbank Apartments gets enough signatures for 4th shot at en-bloc

SINGAPORE: In yet another sign of an active en-bloc market, the owners of Pearlbank Apartments - the iconic horseshoe-shaped building at Outram - have garnered enough signatures to launch a fourth attempt at a collective sale.

Colliers International, the sole agent for the collective sale of Pearlbank Apartments, said in a press release on Monday (Oct 30) that at least 80 per cent of the owners have agreed to the sale, and that preparations for the launch of tender exercise are underway.

The owners have set a reserve price of S$728 million for the building, which has 280 residential units and eight commercial units.

The price translates to about S$1,505 psf per plot ratio, after factoring in an upgrading premium of about S$195 million for the lease top-up. There is no development charge payable, Colliers said.

The residential units at Pearlbank Apartments vary between 1,323 sq ft and 3,993 sq ft, and each homeowner will stand to receive between S$1.8 million and S$4.9 million if the en-bloc is successful.

The commercial owners, whose unit sizes range from 700 sq ft to 5,630 sq ft, could potentially receive S$1.2 million to S$6.9 million.

Built in 1976, the 99-year leasehold Pearlbank Apartments is one of the oldest private residential buildings in Singapore. It has 52 years left on its lease because its tenure started in 1970.

The 37-storey property has a site area of 82,376 sq ft. Under the 2014 Master Plan, Pearlbank Apartments has an existing gross plot ratio of 7.4479 and could be redeveloped into a residential development with a total gross floor area of 613,530 sq ft. This could potentially yield 730 new residential units with an average size of 800 sq ft.

The appointed solicitors, Lee & Lee, are currently conducting the necessary legal verification.

The launch date will be announced after the expiry of the 5-day cooling-off period, Colliers said, adding that the tender is likely to launch in two weeks’ time and to close before the end of the year.

Pearlbank Apartments has been put up for en-bloc sale three times - in 2007, 2008 and 2011 - but there were no takers. In 2015, there were efforts to get it gazetted as a conserved building, but the attempt failed as the liaison committee did not get 100 per cent agreement for conservation from owners.

Mr Alex Poh, chairman of the Collective Sale Committee, said: “We started the signing process on July 8 and have achieved the necessary signatures in under four months, which is significantly faster than our previous rounds. The owners understand that it is time to sell given the age of the property and hence have shown great commitment to ensuring a smooth and quick process.”

The en-bloc market in Singapore has been heating up, with about 15 deals closed this year.

This month alone, at least four deals have been closed.

Dunearn Court, a freehold 12-unit development, was bought for S$36.3 million, while Changi Garden, a freehold residential and retail building, was bought for S$248.8 million.

Normanton Park was sold for S$830.1 million, and Amber Park, a 200-unit freehold condominium in Katong, was snapped up for S$906.7 million in Singapore’s largest freehold collective sale by dollar value.