Pearson to sell 22 percent stake in Penguin Random House to Bertelsmann

Britain's Pearson has agreed to sell a 22 percent stake in book publisher Penguin Random House to joint venture partner Bertelsmann for around US$1 billion to bolster its balance sheet and return cash to shareholders.

LONDON: Britain's Pearson has agreed to sell a 22 percent stake in book publisher Penguin Random House to joint venture partner Bertelsmann for around US$1 billion to bolster its balance sheet and return cash to shareholders.

Pearson, restructuring after a string of profit warnings from its education unit, said the sale would enable it to return 300 million pounds (US$386 million) of surplus capital to shareholders via a share buyback.

The deal, which values the book publisher at an enterprise value of US$3.55 billion, will also enable the two groups to recapitalize the business to produce a net debt to core earnings ratio of two times, giving the two partners a dividend.

Pearson, which reiterated its guidance for 2017, said its holding in Penguin Random House would fall to 25 percent. It will be subject to an 18-month lock-up period from closing of the deal, during which it cannot sell any more of the stake.

"Combining Penguin with Random House has proved to be a great publishing success, as well as enabling some big cost savings," said Chief Executive John Fallon.

"This has benefited readers, authors, and shareholders. Today's deal enables Pearson to realize a significant amount of the value we've helped to create whilst continuing to be part of the world's biggest and best trade publisher."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pearson said it now planned to pay a "sustainable and progressive" dividend that is comfortably covered by the earnings of its ongoing business, excluding any contribution from the book publisher.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by James Davey and Mark Potter)