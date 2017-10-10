Pfizer mulling sale of consumer healthcare business

Pfizer mulling sale of consumer healthcare business

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York, U.S. April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it was reviewing strategic alternatives for its consumer healthcare business, including a full or partial separation of the unit.

The company said any decision related to the strategic alternatives would be made during 2018.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters