Pfizer names Bourla as chief operating officer

Business

Pfizer names Bourla as chief operating officer

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Monday named Albert Bourla to the position of Chief Operating Officer, a move it said would free up Chief Executive Ian Read to focus more on long-term strategy and engaging with government and industry leaders.

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Monday named Albert Bourla to the position of Chief Operating Officer, a move it said would free up Chief Executive Ian Read to focus more on long-term strategy and engaging with government and industry leaders.

Bourla, 56, has been president of Pfizer’s Innovative Health business since the beginning of last year. Pfizer does not currently have a COO and Bourla will start the position on January 1.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark