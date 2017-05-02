Pfizer's quarterly profit rises 2.7 percent

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance.

The largest U.S. drugmaker's net profit rose to US$3.12 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter, from US$3.04 billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.7 percent to US$12.78 billion.

