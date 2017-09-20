Pfizer sues Johnson & Johnson over Remicade biosimilar

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Pfizer Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson , saying that the drugmaker's anticompetitive contracts with health insurers prevented biosimilar competition to its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade.

Remicade generated U.S. sales of US$4.8 billion in 2016.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

