Business

Pfizer sues Johnson & Johnson over Remicade biosimilar

The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File photo

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson , saying that the drugmaker's anticompetitive contracts with health insurers prevented biosimilar competition to its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade.

Remicade generated U.S. sales of US$4.8 billion in 2016.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters