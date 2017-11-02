Pizza Hut same-restaurant sales growth help Yum Brands beat Street

REUTERS: Pizza Hut broke a five-quarter streak of declining sales, helping owner Yum Brands Inc report profit and revenue for the third quarter above Wall Street expectations on Thursday.

Pizza Hut has struggled in recent quarters amid competition, most notably from Domino's , which has maintained strong growth in the United States thanks to its dominance in digital ordering, customization and promotions.

But Pizza Hut's latest results showed that efforts to turn around the franchise through more advertising and promotions were beginning to pay off.

Measures included making its popular US$7.99 large, two-topping pizzas available for online ordering and improving its mobile app.

Sales at the chain's restaurants open at least a year rose 1 percent, compared with the 0.5 percent decline expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Pizza Hut's same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent in developed markets, which include Continental Europe, Japan and the United Kingdom. Sales in the United States and emerging markets remained flat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yum Brands, which also owns the KFC and the Taco Bell chains, reported global same-restaurant sales growth of 3 percent in the quarter, better than the 1.7 percent increase expected by analysts.

Net income from continuing operations rose to US$418 million, or US$1.18 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$218 million, or 55 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents per share.

Revenue was US$1.44 billion, compared to US$3.31 billion a year earlier. The company spun off its China business in November last year.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of US$1.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)