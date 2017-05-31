Political risk weighs on European stocks

LONDON: European stocks slid on Tuesday (May 30) as political risk once again returned to the fore with Italy nearing a deal for early elections and a fresh game of chicken over Greece's bailout keeping investors on edge.

"Investors have returned after a long weekend to fresh economic concerns for the eurozone - centred on problem countries Greece and Italy," said research analyst Henry Croft at Accendo Markets.

A falling oil price was also seen as a sign that investors have become risk-averse again after weeks of record-breaking market strength.

"It wasn't the most glorious of returns from a long weekend in markets," observed Jasper Lawler at London Capital Group. "After a soft start, European market losses accelerated in the afternoon beset by a weak open on Wall Street and rising political risk."

Italy's political parties are edging towards a deal that would pave the way for elections in the autumn under a new proportional system. With opinion polls suggesting no stable majority is likely to emerge, investors in Italy took fright, sending the Milan stock exchange two percent lower on Monday. It held steady on Tuesday.

'SPICE UP'

"Talk that Italy will spice up Europe's political landscape again with its own snap election is unsettling the idea that Europe is now free of populist risk in 2017," said Lawler.

Meanwhile, another impasse between Greece and its creditors over its bailout conditions has raised concerns among investors again.

Wall Street was also lower approaching midday in New York, as President Donald Trump's administration was rattled by an ever-widening investigation into Russian election meddling.

"US stocks are modestly lower in early action, returning to action following yesterday's holiday break, with political uncertainty on both sides of the Atlantic appearing to hamper conviction," said analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

AMAZON HITS US$1,000

A notable feature in the New York morning was Amazon's share price going above US$1,000 for the first time, before slipping just below the new milestone level for the online retail giant.

In Asia, most stock markets drifted lower in holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday, with Hong Kong and Shanghai shut.

British Airways owner IAG saw its share price slide 1.6 per cent after a chronic IT crisis sparked thousands of flight cancellations over the busy holiday weekend.

Some 75,000 passengers were affected by the computer system outage that caused chaotic scenes at London Gatwick and Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport.

"IAG is in the doldrums after a long weekend of chaos at British Airways," noted ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson.

The euro fell against the dollar following comments on Monday by ECB chief Mario Draghi, but recovered to show solid gains by the end of the European business day.