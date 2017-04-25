Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 3.8 percent

3M Co , which makes Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in Asia and Latin America.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$1.32 billion, or US$2.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$1.28 billion, or US$2.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 3.7 percent to US$7.69 billion.

