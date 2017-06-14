Pound lifted from post-election lows on inflation data

LONDON: The British pound rebounded on Tuesday (Jun 13) from post-election lows as surging inflation sparked talk of possible interest rate hikes.

In afternoon London deals, the pound climbed as high as US$1.2738 following official data showing British Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation spiked to a near four-year peak of 2.9 per cent in June.

The Bank of England (BoE), led by governor Mark Carney and tasked with keeping inflation close to a 2.0 per cent target, will announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday.

"This morning's CPI reading caused a brief spike in sterling, on hopes that robust inflation will persuade Carney and the BoE to think more seriously about the path towards higher interest rates," said analyst Chris Beauchamp at trading firm IG.

While higher interest rates raise borrowing costs, they also boost the return on savings.

The BoE's main lending rate stands at a record-low 0.25 per cent.

Inflation unexpectedly hit 2.9 per cent last month, which was the highest level since June 2013.

British inflation had held close to zero throughout 2015 - but has surged since then as a weak Brexit-hit pound raises import costs.

The pound on Friday tumbled to a seven-week low at US$1.2636 in the wake of the election result.

Investors are eager to see if sterling can make a sustained recovery from last week's shock vote that saw Britain's ruling Conservatives lose their majority, and threw the country into uncertainty days before key Brexit talks.

Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to counter anger within her party by apologising for the election outcome, but there are still doubts about her future in Downing Street.

May had called the vote in a bid to strengthen her majority and her bargaining power, before going into the EU exit talks set to start on Jun 19. Now she must rely on the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

The rebound in the pound didn't help the FTSE 100, which ended the day down.

Many companies listed on the FTSE 100 earn most of their income abroad, so a strong pound lowers the amount of profit they report in sterling.

FED, SESSIONS IN VIEW

Traders are awaiting also the end of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. While another US interest rate rise is widely expected, the bank's post-meeting statement will be scanned for some forward guidance and clues about future movements.

US borrowing costs "are a reflection of the strength of the US economy which, as the world's largest, is important to all countries", noted Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

"Rising interest rates generally indicate strength in the economy and if investors agree with this perception then it should be positive for markets," he added.

Also, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was set to testify on Tuesday to the Senate Intelligence Committee as it probes alleged Russian meddling in last year's election and Moscow's links to under-fire President Donald Trump.

Attention has focused on Sessions as reports swirl that he may have had more meetings with Russian officials during the campaign last year than the two he has informed authorities of.

Wall Street stocks pushed higher, with the Dow adding 0.3 per cent.

The Nasdaq Composite, which gave up 0.5 per cent on Monday on a sell-off of leading tech shares which had shot up recently, rebounded with a 0.4 per cent gain.

Oil prices dipped after OPEC complained that rising output from US shale producers was frustrating its efforts to balance supply and demand.

Key figures around 1330 GMT:

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2730 from US$1.2662

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1208 from US$1.1204 at 2100 GMT on Monday

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.00 yen from 109.91 yen

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,500.44 points (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 per cent at 5,261.74 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.6 per cent at 12,764.98 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,557.82

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 per cent at 21,297.07

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 19,898.75 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 per cent at 25,852.10 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,153.74 (close)

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 13 cents at US$48.16 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 36 cents at US$45.72