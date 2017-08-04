Pound slumps after Bank of England kills rate hike hopes

LONDON: The British pound dropped to this year's lowest point against the euro on Thursday (Aug 3) in reaction to the Bank of England cutting its forecast for the UK economy as it left interest rates unchanged.

Sterling's weakness, including against the dollar, in turn lifted London stocks as it gives many exporting companies a shot in the arm, boosting their international competitiveness.

Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst with Forex.com, said investors were disappointed that only two Bank of England monetary policy council members voted in favour of a rate hike - suggesting that such a move is now far off.

"The market's reaction was swift: the pound fell sharply and this helped to boost the FTSE 100," he said.

"A dovish Bank of England update was helpful in sending the pound lower," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo.

BLAME BREXIT

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said the Bank's attempts to keep rate hike expectations alive fell on "deaf ears" in the markets.

"While the conversation is still going on in the background and the numbers could easily change, it would appear a hike is further away," Erlam said.

The downturn for the British currency may be far from over, said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga, blaming "the unsavory combination of uninspiring UK economic data in July and uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks".

With political uncertainty, soft economic fundamentals and ongoing Brexit concerns weighing heavily on the British economy, "investors may start to question whether the BoE moves forward with raising rates in 2018", he warned.

Corresponding strength in the euro, meanwhile, weighed on Germany's DAX index of leading stocks which was down at the European close.

"Euro strength is the worry of the moment," Marco Bruzzon, deputy managing director at Mirabaud Asset Management, told AFP.

Paris, meanwhile, closed higher, helped by a rebound in banking stocks after Wednesday's sell-off.

DOW HOLDS 22,000

Approaching midday in New York, the Dow index held on to territory above 22,000, a day after breaching that level for the first time and managing a sixth straight winning session for the index.

Shares in Tesla rose more than seven percent after the company's results encouraged investors to bet on the success of the Model 3 which the company began rolling just under a week ago.

US stocks have been lifted by second-quarter earnings broadly exceeding expectations, even as the greenback has come under sustained pressure from political uncertainty in Washington with the Trump administration mired in controversy.

A trigger for further dollar losses could come on Friday if US non-farm payrolls data for July disappoint and are seen lessening the odds of additional Fed rate hikes.

Earlier on Thursday, Asian equities pulled lower with sentiment dampened by falling tech shares and a survey that showed slowing activity in China's services sector.

"In Asia, we saw a slight fall in equities as the Caixin survey of Chinese services grew at a slower rate than expected, and that gave traders an excuse to sell," said analyst David Madden at trading firm CMC Markets UK.

Oil climbed as traders took heart from Wednesday's fall in US crude stocks.

Gold, meanwhile, slipped again, extending a downturn seen since the start of the year. Gold demand slumped 14 per cent in the first half of 2017 to hit the lowest level in eight years as US traders exited the haven investment, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

Key figures around 1535 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 per cent at 7,474.77 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 12,154.72 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 per cent at 5,130.49 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,466.37

New York - Dow: FLAT at 22,013.38

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 20,029.26 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 27,531.01 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 3,272.93 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1877 from US$1.1856 at 2100 GMT on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3143 from US$1.3224

Pound/euro: DOWN at 1.1062 euros from 1.1152

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.13 yen from 110.75 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 45 cents at US$52.81 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 16 cents at US$49.75