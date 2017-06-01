PPG ends quest to buy Akzo Nobel for at least six months

U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.

Cans of Dulux paint, an Akzo Nobel brand, are seen on the shelves of a hardware store near Manchester, Britain, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Under Dutch securities rules, PPG may not approach Akzo again during a six month cool-down period.

Under Dutch securities rules, PPG may not approach Akzo again during a six month cool-down period.

PPG had proposed a takeover deal worth about 26.3 billion euros (US$29.5 billion), or 95 euros per share. Akzo shares were trading up 0.4 percent at 74.84 euro shortly before PPG made its announcement.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters