PPG ends quest to buy Akzo Nobel for at least six months

AMSTERDAM: U.S. paints and coatings maker PPG Industries will not launch a formal bid for Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after repeated informal offers were rejected, it said on Thursday.

Under Dutch securities rules, PPG may not approach Akzo again during a six month cool-down period.

PPG had proposed a takeover deal worth about 26.3 billion euros (US$29.5 billion), or 95 euros per share. Akzo shares were trading up 0.4 percent at 74.84 euro shortly before PPG made its announcement.

