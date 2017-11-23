Professionals with specialised skills in demand despite 'minimal' pay raises next year: Robert Walters

SINGAPORE: Professionals with specialised skills, such as digital marketing and cybersecurity, will be in demand and can expect pay raises next year, Robert Walters has said in its annual salary survey.

"While ... in general, minimal salary increments are anticipated in 2018, the demand remains for candidates with skills in digital marketing and cybersecurity," it said in a press release on Thursday (Nov 23).

The information technology (IT) job market in Singapore will remain active in 2018 as businesses improve their digital processes,the recruitment consultancy said, adding that individuals with user experience and user interface development as well as cloud infrastructure and virtualisation will be in demand.

In terms of pay increments, individuals with the right IT skills can expect increments of 5 to 15 per cent, Robert Walters said.

An earlier wage survey by human resources firm ECA International said Singapore workers can expect pay rises of about 2.7 per cent next year after inflation is taken into account.

SALES & MARKETING, HUMAN RESOURCES

In sales and marketing, employers are looking for hires with experience in digital marketing and e-commerce as well as those who can keep up with digital trends, Robert Walters said. Other skills required are store design expertise and data analytics.

Such professionals could see salary increments of 10 to 15 per cent.

The survey also predicted a high demand for human resource experts who are "business-savvy and have change management experience" due to an expected rise in restructuring activities.

"Unlike 2017 when it was stagnant, (HR) candidates looking to switch jobs are expected to receive salary increments of between 10 to 15 per cent in 2018," it said.

The survey found that other general skills in demand are the ability to multi-task, resilience to change and proficiency in multiple Southeast Asian languages.

RISE IN CONTRACT WORK

The market for contract work is expected to grow, with companies hiring more mid-level professionals in interim positions for projects that require "niche skills", Robert Walters said.

This year, there was also a rise in short-term contract legal jobs, a trend that is likely to continue, particularly for legal professionals in fintech, healthcare and technology sectors.

Despite growth in some industries, most of the hiring next year should be for replacement roles, said the firm's managing director of Southeast Asia Toby Fowlston.

The "increased consolidation" in the market will also mean high demand for candidates with broad and multiple skills, he added.