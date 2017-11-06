Prosecutors say investigating Metro officials for insider trading

German prosecutors said on Monday that they were investigating multiple officials at Metro AG for possible insider trading and market manipulation.

The prosecutors did not specify names, but on Friday the retailer said German prosecutors were investigating the supervisory board chairman and a senior executive of the retailer.

