Qatar Airways claims industry first with QSuite

BERLIN: Qatar Airways on Wednesday (Mar 8) unveiled what it calls a game-changer in business travel - its new QSuite, which features the industry’s first-ever double beds in business class. It showed off the customisable private suites at the ITB Berlin, the world's biggest travel show.



The concept has been in development for the past two years and is being touted as revolutionary in design. The seats have privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining suites to create a double bed. There are also adjustable panels and movable TV monitors at the centre of four seats, such that a family of four can create a private suite and colleagues can hold business meetings. Each seat is made of hand-stitched Italian leather and has satin rose gold finishing.



Business class seats that can be turned into a double bed – or a suite for 4? #QatarAirways just did that https://t.co/NZsqpEkuUP #QSuite pic.twitter.com/r0mjPX1yar — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) March 8, 2017

Qatar Airways has been in operation for 20 years. It flies to more than 150 destinations and in the months ahead, two new Southeast Asian destinations will be added to the list – Chiang Mai in Thailand and Indonesia’s Medan.

