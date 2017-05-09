Quebec pension fund withholding support for Bombardier executive chairman

Business

Canada's second-largest pension fund, a key institutional shareholder in Bombardier Inc, said it has withheld support for the re-election of the company's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin at its annual general meeting this week.

Pierre Beaudoin, Executive Chairman of Bombardier Inc., speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said in a letter published on Monday that the board of the Canadian plane and train maker should be headed by a fully independent director. Beaudoin, a former chief executive, is a member of the company's founding family.

