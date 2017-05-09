Quebec pension fund withholding support for Bombardier executive chairman

Canada's second-largest pension fund, a key institutional shareholder in Bombardier Inc, said it has withheld support for the re-election of the company's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin at its annual general meeting this week.

MONTREAL: Canada's second-largest pension fund, a key institutional shareholder in Bombardier Inc, said it has withheld support for the re-election of the company's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin at its annual general meeting this week.

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said in a letter published on Monday that the board of the Canadian plane and train maker should be headed by a fully independent director. Beaudoin, a former chief executive, is a member of the company's founding family.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by James Dalgleish)