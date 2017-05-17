Ralph Lauren names P&G executive Patrice Louvet as CEO

Ralph Lauren Corp named Procter & Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as chief executive, more than three months after his predecessor left the company following differences with founder Ralph Lauren.

REUTERS: Ralph Lauren Corp named Procter & Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as chief executive, more than three months after his predecessor left the company following differences with founder Ralph Lauren.

Louvet's appointment will be effective July 17, the company said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)