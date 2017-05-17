Ralph Lauren names P&G executive Patrice Louvet as CEO

Ralph Lauren Corp named Procter & Gamble executive Patrice Louvet as chief executive, more than three months after his predecessor left the company following differences with founder Ralph Lauren.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Ralph Lauren Corp.'s flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Louvet's appointment will be effective July 17, the company said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters