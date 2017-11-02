Ralph Lauren's quarterly revenue slips past estimates

Ralph Lauren Corp's quarterly revenue on Thursday edged past Wall Street estimates, as it sold more full-price apparel and saw higher demand in the United Kingdom.

The U.S. flag is reflected over the door at the Ralph Lauren Corp.'s flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The New York-based company's net income rose to US$143.8 million or US$1.75 per share in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$45.7 million or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to US$1.67 billion, hurt in part by its decision to pull back from department stores and factory outlets. Analysts on average had expected US$1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

