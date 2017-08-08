Ralph Lauren's quarterly sales down 13.2 percent

Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 13.2 percent fall in sales as the company's move to sell more items at full price discouraged shoppers in North America.

REUTERS: Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 13.2 percent fall in sales as the company's move to sell more items at full price discouraged shoppers in North America.

The company's net income was US$59.5 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 1, compared with a loss of US$22.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Ralph Lauren's year-earlier quarter was hit by an US$86 million restructuring charge.

Revenue fell to US$1.35 billion from US$1.55 billion.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)