Ralph Lauren's quarterly sales down 13.2 percent

Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 13.2 percent fall in sales as the company's move to sell more items at full price discouraged shoppers in North America.

Ralph Lauren Corp.'s flagship Polo store is seen on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The company's net income was US$59.5 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 1, compared with a loss of US$22.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Ralph Lauren's year-earlier quarter was hit by an US$86 million restructuring charge.

Revenue fell to US$1.35 billion from US$1.55 billion.

