Rattled investors dump Spanish shares amid Catalan tension

LONDON: The Madrid stock market tumbled on Wednesday (Oct 4) as investors, worried by a deepening Catalan independence crisis, offloaded their shares in a hurry.

Madrid's main index, the Ibex, was down nearly three per cent at the close after falling below the key 10,000 level.

"The eyes of the world are on Catalonia and the spike in political tensions is likely to keep investors away," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets. The index has fallen to a level not seen since March, he added.

"Today's focus has been relentlessly on the situation in Spain, where Catalonia is seemingly headed for a declaration of independence," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, summing up a black Wednesday for the Madrid market.

"As a result, the Ibex remains under heavy pressure, with the index now down 11 per cent from its highs."

SWITCH TO FRANKFURT

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts said they detected a switch from Spanish equities into German stocks, a move that pushed the Frankfurt exchange higher and close to record peaks, bucking a Europe-wide lower trend.

Paris shares were slightly softer at the closing bell.

Across Europe, investors were held back by "ongoing jitters following the unofficial independence referendum in Catalonia," NFS Macro analyst Nick Stamenkovic told AFP. "Spanish stocks, particularly banks have been the main casualty."

Shares in key Spanish lenders were between four and more than five percent down by the end of trading.

sentifi.com Channel News Asia - Sentifi topic widget

London ended flat as traders brushed off a survey showing activity in the British services sector, a key driver of the UK economy, rebounded last month.

Britain's domestic electricity and gas suppliers took a major hit after British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled plans to cap household energy prices.

MAY'S 'BODY BLOW' TO ENERGY

In reaction, British Gas parent company Centrica saw its share price tumble, topping the fallers board on London's FTSE 100 index.

Shares in Scottish & Southern Energy also fell, as did other European energy providers with British operations, including EON and and nPower parent RWE, both listed in Frankfurt.

"Theresa May managed to struggle on through her speech to deliver another body blow to energy stocks as she said the government would push ahead with plans for an energy price cap," noted ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson.

In Milan, Pirelli shares fell on their first day of trading after the tyre manufacturer made a skiddy stock exchange comeback.

Wall Street, meanwhile, had recovered from early weakness by late morning in New York, potentially headed for a fresh record closing high.

The dollar fell across the board as attention began to focus on the likely make-up of the new US Federal Reserve board.

'POLITICAL RISK'

Tensions mounted in Spain after Catalonia's leader vowed that the region would declare independence within days, defying a stern warning from the country's king that national stability was in peril.

"Political risk is back on the agenda in Europe," said Stamenkovic, adding that the focus would switch next year to Italy's election.

Investors are broadly upbeat about the global economic outlook and remain buoyed by the release last week of US President Donald Trump's tax-cutting plans.

Earlier, Tokyo and Hong Kong stock markets extended gains.

Oil prices, meanwhile, rebounded after Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was possible that a landmark agreement with OPEC to cap oil output would be extended.

Key figures around 1540 GMT:

Madrid - IBEX 35: DOWN 2.9 per cent at 9,964.90 points (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,467.58 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.5 per cent at 12,955.89 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 5,363.23 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 3,594.91

New York - DOW: UP 0.1 per cent at 22,671.99

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 per cent at 20,626.66 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.7 per cent at 28,379.18 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a public holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1764 from US$1.1749 at 2100 GMT Tuesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 112.80 yen from 112.84 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3269 from US$1.3240

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 4 cents at US$56.04 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 3 cents at US$50.45