Raytheon wins US$1.5 billion US defense contract: pentagon
Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, a unit of Raytheon Co , is being awarded a U.S. defense contract with a maximum value of US$1.5 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
WASHINGTON: Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, a unit of Raytheon Co , is being awarded a U.S. defense contract with a maximum value of US$1.5 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
Raytheon will provide operations and sustainment support for the Army Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model 2 and Sea-Based X-Band radar, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)