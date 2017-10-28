Raytheon wins US$1.5 billion US defense contract: pentagon

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, a unit of Raytheon Co , is being awarded a U.S. defense contract with a maximum value of US$1.5 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

Raytheon will provide operations and sustainment support for the Army Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model 2 and Sea-Based X-Band radar, the statement said.

