Raytheon wins US$1.5 billion US defense contract: pentagon

Business

Raytheon wins US$1.5 billion US defense contract: pentagon

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, a unit of Raytheon Co , is being awarded a U.S. defense contract with a maximum value of US$1.5 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: People pass the U.S. defense company Raytheon stand at an international military fair in Kielce, Poland September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, a unit of Raytheon Co , is being awarded a U.S. defense contract with a maximum value of US$1.5 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

Raytheon will provide operations and sustainment support for the Army Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance Model 2 and Sea-Based X-Band radar, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark