Razer prototypes stolen from booth at CES 2017

SINGAPORE: Two prototypes from gaming hardware company Razer were stolen from its booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas.

The stolen prototypes were of Project Valerie - billed by Razer as the world's first triple-display laptop - said Tan Min-Liang, the firm's Singaporean founder and CEO, who confirmed the theft in a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 9).

"We have filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue," he wrote.

Tan added that the prototypes were taken from the Razer press room at around 4pm on Sunday.

He did not rule out the possibility that the theft was the result of spying from competitors. "We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us," he wrote.



"Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart."



A US$25,000 reward is being offered for original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a suspect, Tan added in his post.

The thefts come after what started off as a successful week for the gaming device provider, which won Best Gaming Product for its Project Ariana projector, an extension of the company's Chroma lighting project.







Razer's Project Ariana gaming projector. (Photo: Razer)

Founded in 2005, a funding round in Feb 2016 valued the company at US$1.5b, according to TechCrunch. The company acquired audio-visual giant THX last October to improve its entertainment offerings.