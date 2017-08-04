Rising US exports see June US trade gap sink

WASHINGTON: The US trade gap in June fell to its lowest level in eight months, driven by a surge in exports, official figures showed on Friday (Aug 4).

Big jumps in international sales of crude oil and soy beans helped drive American exports to their highest level in nearly three years, the Commerce Department said.



Meanwhile, imports fell slightly in tandem with a weakening US dollar.

The narrowing deficit could bode well for economic growth in the third quarter of the year, reducing drag on calculations of GDP.

The trade gap fell 5.9 per cent for the month to US$43.6 billion, the largest monthly decrease in four months, surpassing an analyst forecast which had called for only a 3.2 per cent decrease.

Year-to-date, however, the deficit in US trade in goods and services was still up 10.7 per cent over the same period last year.

The Trump administration has made shrinking overall US trade deficits a central goal of its economic agenda, including negotiating with countries individually to reduce bilateral deficits, an effort economists dismiss as pointless and potentially harmful.

Talks on renegotiating the landmark North American Free Trade Agreement are due to begin this month in Washington, but economists say using that process to reduce the trade deficit with Mexico could prove an elusive goal.

US exports of goods and services rose 1.2 per cent to US$194.4 billion in June, their highest level since December of 2014.

US goods exports also were at their highest level since April 2015, at US$129.7 billion.

The goods deficit with China, the largest US trading partner, rose 3.1 per cent for the month to US$32.6 billion.

But deficits in goods trade fell with Mexico, decreasing US$1.2 billion to US$5.5 billion, and with Canada, where it shrank US$1.2 billion to US$1 billion.