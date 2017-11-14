Roark Capital offers to buy Buffalo Wild Wings: Wall Street Journal

Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc has received a takeover bid valued at more than US$2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc has received a takeover bid valued at more than US$2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Roark made an offer of more than US$150 a share in recent weeks, according to the report. (http://on.wsj.com/2jmdx8l)

Roark Capital declined to comment.

The restaurant chain's shares rose 27.5 percent to US$149.51 after the bell following the report.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)