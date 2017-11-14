Roark Capital offers to buy Buffalo Wild Wings: Wall Street Journal

Business

Roark Capital offers to buy Buffalo Wild Wings: Wall Street Journal

Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc has received a takeover bid valued at more than US$2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Superior, Colorado, United States July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Bookmark

REUTERS: Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc has received a takeover bid valued at more than US$2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Roark made an offer of more than US$150 a share in recent weeks, according to the report. (http://on.wsj.com/2jmdx8l)

Roark Capital declined to comment.

The restaurant chain's shares rose 27.5 percent to US$149.51 after the bell following the report.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark