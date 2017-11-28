Roark Capital to buy Buffalo Wild Wings for US$2.9 billion

Private equity firm Roark Capital Group's majority-owned Arby's Restaurant Group will buy Buffalo Wild Wings Inc in a deal valued at about US$2.9 billion.

The US$157 per share cash offer represents a premium of 7.2 percent to Monday's close.

