Royal Dutch Shell announces surging profits

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday (Nov 2) that net profit almost tripled to more than US$4.0 billion in the third quarter, helped largely by recovering oil prices.

Profit after tax rocketed to US$4.087 billion (€3.505 billion) in the three months to September from US$1.375 billion in the third quarter of 2016, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant said in a statement.

"Earnings benefited mainly from stronger refining and chemicals industry conditions, increased realised oil and gas prices and higher production from new fields, offsetting the impact of field declines and divestments," the group said.

Revenues jumped around 23 per cent to US$75.83 billion in the quarter.

Shell is in the process of selling off assets worth US$30 billion over two years up to 2018 - and has since offloaded more than two-thirds of that amount.

It is making investments of US$25 billion this year, down on 2016 when Shell bought smaller British peer BG Group in a move to strengthen its position in the liquefied natural gas market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oil prices are meanwhile in recovery mode after tumbling in recent years, boosting energy companies around the world.

Shell said that stripping out changes to the value of its oil and gas inventories, profit soared 47 per cent to a better-than-expected US$4.1 billion in the quarter.

Shell shares were up 0.2 per cent to 2,364 pence in morning trades on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was 0.1 percent higher overall.

"With Brent (North Sea crude oil) back at US$60 ... things are definitely looking up again for Shell" and others, said Neil Wilson, analyst at traders ETX Capital.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

"Shell has also worked hard on disposals and cost cutting ... Now leaner, it looks in good shape to capitalise on higher Brent prices."

The benchmark oil contract was down 11 cents at US$60.38 per barrel on Thursday.