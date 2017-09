Russia's standards agency says Mercedes to recall 8,404 cars

Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Friday that Mercedes-Benz planned to recall 8,404 cars sold in Russia due to possible technical issues.

MOSCOW: Russia's technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Friday that Mercedes-Benz planned to recall 8,404 cars sold in Russia due to possible technical issues.

The company will recall 8,346 cars sold in 2015 and 2016 and also 58 cars sold in 2016 and 2017, Rosstandart said in a statement.

