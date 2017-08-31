Russia's VTB says sees no risks from Otkritie bank's bail out

VTB , Russia's second biggest lender, said on Thursday it sees no risks for itself from a central bank bailout of Otkritie bank.

VTB said that its share in Otkritie bank's liabilities was at around 3 percent at its peak in the fourth quarter of 2015 and has fallen to 'non-significant' levels since then. Those liabilities, it said, include trading operations with debt instruments.

VTB holds a minority stake in Otkritie group, the holding company that controls Otkritie bank.

"We do not plan to pull out of Otkritie's equity or to increase our current share. Neither do we plan to invest our own funds into the bank," VTB said in emailed replies to Reuters questions.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)