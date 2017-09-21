Ryanair CEO says may force pilots to change holiday plans

DUBLIN: Ryanair is considering forcing 500 pilots to change their holiday plans to avoid risking additional flight delays, chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Thursday (Sep 21).

Ryanair this week offered pilots a bonus to work 10 additional days to alleviate a pilot shortage that has caused the cancellation of over 2,000 flights in September and October, hitting the airline's share price and reputation.

O'Leary told Ryanair's annual general meeting that it did not have sufficient spare pilots for September, October and November to ensure smooth operations and was considering forcing some pilots to change their annual leave plans.