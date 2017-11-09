S$70m and counting: Prudential to reinvent itself with tech investments in Singapore

Apart from putting in place several digital initiatives to help its employees to work smarter, the British insurer also ramped up hiring by 15 per cent over the past year to cope with manpower demand changes.

SINGAPORE: British insurer Prudential has spent S$70 million on technology in Singapore over the past year and will continue to invest as it aims to stay ahead in an industry that has otherwise been slow to adapt to digital disruptions.

This is according to its Singapore chief executive Wilf Blackburn, who spoke to Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Nov 7) following the opening of the insurer’s new office at Marina One.

“The world has changed so much but many of our industry practices remain the same as 30 years ago,” he said. “The industry has served the population well so I can understand why some think that we are still doing okay but there’s so much more we need to do.

“It’s inevitable that disruption will come along so we decided that it’s better to be the disruptor than wait for someone else to say we are no longer needed.”

Insurance companies have had to deal with increasing competitive pressure with the emergence of financial technology (fintech) and more recently, insurance technology (insurtech) start-ups. The integration of technologies, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, has nudged incumbents to rethink their models.

At Prudential, new digital capabilities worth S$70 million have been built up over the past year.

This includes solutions like the PRUONE Express digital sales tool – an app that helps insurance agents to speed up documentation, generation of quotations and enable electronic submissions of applications – and a cognitive-powered chatbot that provides real-time data of customers.

Describing both initiatives as “significant investments”, Mr Blackburn said: “To embrace technology is not about throwing away what we’ve been doing. It's to arm our employees with better technology, automate laborious work procedures and bring in efficiency.”

The insurer is also reaching out to technology start-ups to develop digital customer solutions via its PRU Fintegrate Partnership programme.

“We don’t have to do everything ourselves and on their own, the technology that these start-ups have can only do so much," said Mr Blackburn, who succeeded Mr Philip Seah as CEO of Prudential Singapore last October.

"But apply this to our organisation and the technology can be used to significantly enhance the experience of over a million customers and financial consultants. I think that makes us wonderful partners.”

“NOBODY IS LOSING THEIR JOB BECAUSE WE ARE AUTOMATING”

But with the adoption of technology, Mr Blackburn noted that some job roles have become automated, such as those in the finance and claims processing departments.

“We are now using robotic process applications in the finance team to lift big volumes of data and to do all calculations. These were tasks that would take up two days of our accountants’ time but now, all can be done in 15 minutes with a robot and it’s more accurate.”

These employees, about 100 of them, have since been re-trained and redeployed to other departments. Over the past year, the company has conducted 15,000 hours of training for its staff.

“Some of the roles we’ve had in the past will no longer be required but nobody at Prudential is losing their job because we are automating,” said Mr Blackburn.



The insurer's workforce in Singapore will evolve alongside the adoption of new technologies, he said, adding that Prudential has increased its headcount by 15 per cent over the past year as it seeks out talent in areas including IT and customer solutions.

AGENTS STILL THE "HEART" OF THE BUSINESS

But Mr Blackburn said there is one role that remains irreplaceable: Its insurance agents, who remain the “heart” of its business.



“Where I see technology helping is the automation of a lot of the back-end, routine work and helping our financial consultants to do their job better, like fact-finding, analysis and policy recommendation,” he said.



“Singaporeans may be buying their apartments online in future but I don’t think they’ll be buying their pension plans online.”



This explains why he thinks the ongoing poaching battle among insurers may be detrimental for the industry.



In September, about 300 agents from Great Eastern's agency unit Advisors Alliance Group hopped over to newly formed AIA Financial Advisers. While the practice of poaching agents is not new, the recent exodus eclipsed earlier recruitment exercises, such as last year’s resignation of 250 agents at Prudential Singapore's agency unit - Peter Tan Organisation - to join rival insurer Aviva.



Customers are likely to get the short end of the stick from such poaching battles as insurers may increase premiums or reduce cash values to offset costs, noted Mr Blackburn.

Prudential currently has a record high of 4,500 insurance agents after the recruitment of 900 agents this year.



“We think there are massive opportunities in Singapore and the cake is getting bigger with the remaining gaps in protection. Increasing the number of financial consultants in the industry is really important and where we are putting strenuous efforts in.



“(Poaching) is not helpful to the industry and customers,” Mr Blackburn told Channel NewsAsia. “There will be no winner over the long term.”