S&P, Nasdaq at records as Vertex rallies; IBM slips

The Nasdaq and the S&P opened at record highs on Wednesday, helped by a rise in technology and health stocks with investors focusing on earnings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NEW YORK: The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday, powered by technology stocks and a more than 20 percent jump in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, while gains on the Dow were capped by a sharp drop in IBM shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.02 points, or 0.31 percent, to 21,640.75, the S&P 500 gained 13.22 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,473.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.74 points, or 0.64 percent, to 6,385.04.

The S&P 500 tech sector set a record closing high, breaking the previous one which held since March 2000.

