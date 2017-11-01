S&P, Nasdaq hit record on earnings, private jobs data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a strong opening for Wall Street on Wednesday, as an upbeat third-quarter earnings season lifted sentiment while investors waited for clues on future rate hikes from the latest Fed meeting.

Traders work on the floor of the American Stock Exchange (AMEX) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: The S&P and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Wednesday, as better-than-expected private jobs data added to the upbeat sentiment following healthy third-quarter earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.95 points, or 0.43 percent, to 23,478.19. The S&P 500 gained 9.52 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,584.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,759.38.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

