S&P, Nasdaq hit records on strong retail sales data

The S&P and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Friday after data showed retail sales surged the most in 2-1/2 years in September, easing doubts over an economy that has been sluggish this year.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.46 points, or 0.17 percent, to 22,880.47. The S&P 500 gained 4.32 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,555.25. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.57 points, or 0.31 percent, to 6,612.08.

