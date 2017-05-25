S&P, Nasdaq open at record highs after Fed minutes

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened at record highs on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers expected the economy to pick up momentum and that they would raise interest rates soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50.69 points, or 0.24 percent, to 21,063.11 and the S&P 500 gained 4.45 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,408.84. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.02 points, or 0.31 percent, to 6,182.04.

