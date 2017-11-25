S&P 500 ends at record, over 2,600 points for first time

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at fresh records on Friday (Nov 24) as optimism about "Black Friday" and the start of the holiday shopping season boosted Amazon and several other retailers.

At the closing bell of a holiday-shortened session, the S&P 500 stood at 2,602.42, up 5.34 points (0.21 per cent), its first close above 2,600 points

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 21.80 points (0.32 per cent) to 6,889.16, its third straight closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31.81 points (0.14 per cent) to 23,557.99.