S&P 500 ends up slightly after two days of losses
U.S. stock index futures were flat on Monday, with investors keeping an eye on the White House as well as the tension between the United States and North Korea – themes that have affected the market the most in the past two weeks.
NEW YORK: The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Monday after two sessions of losses, but simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea kept investors on edge and a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.24 points, or 0.13 percent, to 21,703.75, the S&P 500 gained 2.82 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,428.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.40 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,213.13.
